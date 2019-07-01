Poor batting, injuries, one dimensional bowling led to WC exit

Former West Indies fast bowler, Reon King, who featured in the 1999 International Cricket Council World Cup reckons poor batting, injuries and one dimensional bowling led to the Caribbean side’s early exit in this year’s tournament.

Injuries

Paramount in the demise for the West Indies who won just one game in their seven matches to date were injuries to X-factor, Andre Russell and opening batsman Evin Lewis.

King said, “The injury to Russell was critical, after a decent IPL [Indian Premiere League] with the bat we expected more from him, [with the ball] we all know he would’ve struggled. He has struggled in the past to finish a 10-over spell but we took the gamble and thought he was good enough to give us a couple of overs and that didn’t really happen. With Evin being injured we had to do some shuffling around.”….