Still a long way to go for T&T, says head coach

KANSAS CITY, United States, CMC – Following a 1-1 draw with neighbours Guyana in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Trinidad and Tobago head coach Dennis Lawrence has acknowledged that the Soca Warriors have a long way to go.

Despite creating the majority of chances in the contest, Trinidad was unable to convert in front of goal to remain winless in the tournament.

The Soca Warriors lost their previous two matches against Panama and USA.

Lawrence has acknowledged that for competitions such as the Gold Cup, Trinidad needs to step up its preparations.

“When you look at some of the things that we’ve experienced since we’ve been out here and some of the facilities that we’ve been to and we’re now building our own training facility and we want to get that up and running, if you want to be really, really honest we’re punching well above our weight,” Lawrence said.

“We’re punching well above our weight and it’s not an excuse, but it is a fact. The preparation for some of these things that we managed to see that the US had available to them in terms of recovery, we were nowhere near that. So when we go into these battles we are punching above our weight so we have a long way to go.”