Holder rues mistakes but still believes future is bright

It’s becoming a familiar feeling for Jason Holder, after the West Indies skipper was left to rue what might have been after another dramatic defeat at this ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.West Indies came agonisingly close to chasing down Sri Lanka’s total of 338/6 – which would have been a tournament record – in Durham.But when Fabian Allen was run out on 51 and Nicolas Pooran nicked off after a magnificent 118, their enthralling chase was over.Earlier this tournament Carlos Brathwaite fell just a metre short of a match-winning six against New Zealand, while the West Indies also had their chances against Australia.But in the end they remain without a win since their opening match victory over Pakistan at Trent Bridge and the skipper admits to being fed up. “It seems to be the case in this World Cup, we have had a few close games but are just unable to get over the line,” he said.“It is disappointing to come so close on a number of stages and not get that win…..