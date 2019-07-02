QC looking for better showing at Sir Garfield Sobers tournament

After a winless run in their second outing at the Sir Garfield Sobers schools cricket tournament last year, skipper Navindra Persaud and Coach Mark Harper believe Queen’s College has what it takes to make a lasting impression in the 33rd edition of the annual event.

When Stabroek News visited the prestigious institution yesterday amidst heavy downpour in the capital, the team had shifted their session to indoor with Harper pointing out that the rainy season is hampering preparations but was nothing to worry about.

“You know you always feel you could do a lot more in terms of opportunity they have but it is the rainy season some of the guys, up to last week were still doing exams so we had to have our preparation and cater for that but you know we had our preparation and so far the guys are pretty committed apart from a few,” Harper said…..