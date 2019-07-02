Regal Masters lose to MYSCL Masters in final

Regal Masters went under to New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) Masters by five wickets in the final of the (NYSCL) Independence Cup on Sunday at Baisley Pond Park, Queens, New York.

Batting first Regal Masters posted 130-7 with Eric Thomas, 38 (four sixes and one four) Abel, 36, three fours, Lloyd Ruplall, 19 not out and Uniss Yusuff 15, (two fours).

Bowling for NYSCL Masters, Navin Narine took 4-10, Ricky Edwards, 1-019, Kumar Chickery, 1-16 and Faizul Ulla 1-30.

In reply, NYSCL Masters reached 131 with Erapalli Sahadeo 50 not out and Nandalall Doodnauth 26 not out seeing them home.