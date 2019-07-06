Sports

Stars on show at API today at Leonora

—Abrams eyes 51 seconds barrier, Ghana’s Amoah wants to run as fast as he can and hurdler Rushel Clayton confident of repeating

Athletes, sponsors and organizers of the fourth Aliann Pompey Invitational (API) pose for a photo yesterday following the final press briefing at Sleep Inn Hotel.

If you are a fan of exhilarating, world class Track and Field action, then the place to be today is the National Track and Field Centre to witness live the fourth staging of the Aliann Pompey Invitational (API).

The fixture, which gets off to a flying start at 15:00hrs, will see former and present Olympians battling for lucrative cash prizes in various events.

Today’s meet headliners include reigning Jamaican national 400m hurdles champion Rushell Clayton, Ghana’s top sprinter Joseph Amoah and USA-based quarter miler, Aliyah Abrams, all who promised to bring their ‘A’ game yesterday during the final press briefing at Sleep Inn Hotel…..

