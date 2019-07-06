Stars on show at API today at Leonora

If you are a fan of exhilarating, world class Track and Field action, then the place to be today is the National Track and Field Centre to witness live the fourth staging of the Aliann Pompey Invitational (API).

The fixture, which gets off to a flying start at 15:00hrs, will see former and present Olympians battling for lucrative cash prizes in various events.

Today’s meet headliners include reigning Jamaican national 400m hurdles champion Rushell Clayton, Ghana’s top sprinter Joseph Amoah and USA-based quarter miler, Aliyah Abrams, all who promised to bring their ‘A’ game yesterday during the final press briefing at Sleep Inn Hotel…..