Amoah brings the house down at API

Ghanian, Joseph Amoah (lane 5) was out in a flash and quickly separated himself from the field for a commanding victory over national champion, Emanuel Archibald and Winston George. (Orlando Charles photo)

The darling of Ghana sprinting, Joseph Amoah brought the house down at the Aliann Pompey Invitational with a blistering win in the marquee men’s 100m in fine style yesterday.

Amoah produced his usual bullet start and sped away for an effortless victory, to loud applause from the crowd at the National Track and Field Centre.

The African sprint sensation clocked a meet record 10.20 seconds to win the blue riband event…..

