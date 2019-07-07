GSA names squad to participate in 2019 junior CASA in T&T

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) on Thursday last named their squad to participate in the 2019 Junior Caribbean squash tournament to be contested in Trinidad and Tobago from July 13.

The team, as expected, features the immensely talented Shomari Wiltshire who is gunning back to back gold in the boys under – 17 category and Michael Alphonso, who like Wiltshire, won gold in the 2018 edition of the tournament in Jamaica.

Alphonso a year ago played in the under 13 category; he has now graduated to the under -15s. The stirring Nicholas Verwey was also included; his development will be tested as he competes in the boys under – 15 category…..