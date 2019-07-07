Nigeria knock out holders Cameroon in Nations Cup thriller

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, (Reuters) – Nigeria ousted holders and bitter rivals Cameroon from the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring twice in three minutes to come from behind and win a thrilling last-16 match 3-2 yesterday.

In a game that fully lived up to its billing, Odion Ighalo gave Nigeria a 19th-minute lead but Cameroon hit back with two goals in quick succession before halftime from Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie.

Ighalo levelled again for Nigeria — who have lost three AFCON finals to Cameroon — in the 63rd minute amid suspicions of offside before Alex Iwobi snatched the winner for the jubilant Super Eagles three minutes later.

The win earned Nigeria a quarter-final against hosts Egypt or South Africa who were meeting later yesterday. Both teams finished second in their groups and had not been in the best of form and it showed with an abundance of defensive mistakes, but there was also much to admire in an end-to-end match.