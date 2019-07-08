Billingy cops girls’ U-11 title

Nine-year-old Jasmine Billingy continued her eye-catching rise after she won another local table tennis title. Billingy, Saturday, served her way to championship glory in the girls’ under – 11 category of the 2019 Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) National Mini and Pre-Cadet Championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

Billingy played unbeaten in the round robin final, defeating Qvanna Torrington 11-3, 11-4, 11-3; Samara Sukhai 5-11, 11-8, 11-9, 13-11, and Akira Watson 11-4, 11-5, 11-4.

Watson came in second after she accounted for Torrington 11-9, 11-2, 15-13 and the third place Sukhai 11-13, 11-9, 11-4, 12-10…..