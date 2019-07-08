Rapinoe and Lavelle give U.S. fourth World Cup title

LYON, France, (Reuters) – The United States won a record-extending fourth women’s World Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands yesterday as second-half goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle confirmed their status as the leading power in the women’s game.

The defending champions struggled to gain dominance for an hour before a Rapinoe penalty, her sixth goal of the tournament, broke the deadlock and a fine individual effort from Lavelle in the 69th minute put the outcome beyond doubt.

The Dutch, who are the European champions, ran out of steam after Rapinoe opened the scoring in the 61st minute, having done more than any team to frustrate the Americans.

A perfect occasion for Rapinoe, whose outspoken views have been most prominent on the pay disparity between men and women players, was capped when FIFA chief Gianni Infantino was booed amid chants of “equal pay, equal pay” by U.S. fans.

At 34, Rapinoe is unlikely to be back on this stage in four years’ time, but it is hard to imagine her walking away from the battles she has led with the U.S. Soccer Federation and world governing body FIFA over fairer terms for the women’s game.

However, amidst the firework celebrations after the final whistle, Rapinoe’s thoughts were on her team’s triumph — their second in a row after the 2015 victory in Canada.

“It’s like history. I don’t know how to feel right now. It is ridiculous,” said Rapinoe.

“We’re crazy that’s what makes us special. We just have no quit in us. We are so tight. We will do anything to win.”

Rapinoe’s earlier comments, regarding a rejection of any eventual invite to the White House, brought her into the centre of political debate but the side’s win was greeted positively by President Donald Trump.

“Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!” tweeted Trump.

New York city mayor Bill de Blasio said the team would receive a “ticker tape parade” down the ‘Canyon of Heroes” in Manhattan on Wednesday.