Sarwan labels Tallawahs a “Championship team”

By Romario Samaroo

Ahead of the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), assistant coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs, Ramnaresh Sarwan reckons his side is a championship team.

Sarwan, a former captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, took on the role as assistant coach of the Tallawahs last season and will be returning for the six-week tournament which is set for September 4 to October 12.

The 39-year-old gave credence to his statement with the return of the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle who led the side to two titles in 2013 and 2016 as well as leading St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the final in 2017. “We all know what Gayle brings to the team and we are happy to have him back home,” Sarwan said.

Sarwan said that the team is a mixture of youth and experience which form the basis of a championship winning team…..