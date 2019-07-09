Back-to-back losses for Guyana U17s

The Guyana Under 17s got off to a forgettable start in their 2019 Cricket West Indies Future Stars tournament after suffering defeats at the hands of hosts, Trinidad and Tobago and defending champions, Barbados over the weekend.

Guyana opened their campaign with a nine-wicket loss against Trinidad at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain Couva. The visitors were bundled out for just 91 in 38.3 overs. West Indies U15 batsman, Mavindra Dindyal top scored with 46. His knock included four boundaries and no other batsman reached double figures.

Darren Samlal and Sion Hacket accounted for three wickets each while Chadion Raymond and Isiah Gomez took two wickets a piece…..