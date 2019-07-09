Sports

Back-to-back losses for Guyana U17s

Mavindra Dindyal

The Guyana Under 17s got off to a forgettable start in their 2019 Cricket West Indies Future Stars tournament after suffering defeats at the hands of hosts, Trinidad and Tobago and defending champions, Barbados over the weekend.

Guyana opened their campaign with a nine-wicket loss against Trinidad at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain Couva. The visitors were bundled out for just 91 in 38.3 overs. West Indies U15 batsman, Mavindra Dindyal top scored with 46. His knock included four boundaries and no other batsman reached double figures.

Darren Samlal and Sion Hacket accounted for three wickets each while Chadion Raymond and Isiah Gomez took two wickets a piece…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Unique sports package for 10th Jefford Classic meet

By

Ince wants junior team to be hungry for success

By

Free Teach Them Young cycling programme commences

By

Comments

Trending