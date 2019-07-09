Free Teach Them Young cycling programme commences

With the sweeping breeze and scintillating sun coupled with the closure of schools, the 43rd annual National Sports Commission Teach Them Young cycling programme commenced yesterday at the National Park.

A handful of riders turned out for the first day of the eight-week course but that number is likely to increase as the days go on.

Organiser and coordinator of the event, Hassan Mohammed reiterated that the event is free and open to anyone willing to learn to ride or build up a career in competitive cycling.

When asked about the turnout, the veteran organizer explained that “a lot of people don’t realize that it is free, all they have to do is show up with a bicycle and protective gear and I will welcome them.”….