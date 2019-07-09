Sports

Ince wants junior team to be hungry for success

Coach Carl Ince with part of Guyana’s team at the weekend. (Royston Alkins photo)

As Guyana’s squash team polishes off its preparations to contest the 2019 Caribbean Area Squash Association Junior championship in Trinidad and Tobago, coach Carl Ince has conceded that the current batch is just talented as any Guyana would have produced. 

“I would say that this group of players have achieved their technical and tactical skills earlier than the others,” he said. 

“I would put it down to them observing and gelling with the players that went before them and that is progress,” Ince told Stabroek Sport recently at the Georgetown Club Squash Court facility. ….

Around the Web

More in Sports

Unique sports package for 10th Jefford Classic meet

By

Back-to-back losses for Guyana U17s

By

Free Teach Them Young cycling programme commences

By

Comments

Trending