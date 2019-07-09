Montfort eager to make his mark in Global T20 Canada

Guyana-born all-rounder Mark Montfort is eager to make his mark on the Global T20 Canada League after being selected by Toronto Nationals.

Montford, 34, was born in Guyana growing up in Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara. The left-hand batsman represented Guyana National Industrial Cooperation (GNIC) where he was mentored by former West Indies off-spinner, Clyde Butts and current West Indies Assistant Coach, Rayon `Gummy’ Griffith.

The right-arm seamer excelled and earned himself a spot on the Demerara senior team but migrated to Canada in 2011 before he could go further. In Canada he represented Brampton Masters now known as JB Masters and secured a spot on the Canada High Performance team which allowed him the opportunity to make the Canada senior side in 2017…..