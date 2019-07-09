Resaul, Kalekyezi pick up second-round wins 

Vadeanand Resaul and Devine Kalekyezi were the only Guyanese to pick up wins after the first two days of the ongoing 2019 JITIC U14 lawn tennis tournament which is currently being staged in the Twin-Island Republic.

Resaul, who dropped his first round match against Mexico’s Diego Schtulmann 4-1, 4-0, rebounded on Saturday to down Alexis Jamal of Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 in a close encounter.

The Guyanese took the first set 4-1 before Jamal tied the contest with a 5-2 second set win. The tie break, however, went to Resaul who clawed it 7-4. ….