Unique sports package for 10th Jefford Classic meet

The 10th edition of the Jefford Classic dubbed ‘Celebration of Athletic Excellence in Guyana’ returns to the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground on August 11 with lucrative cash incentives and door prizes on offer.

Those and other details were disclosed yesterday at Ansa McAL’s headquarters during the formal launch of the annual event.

According to founder of the fixture, Edison Jefford, to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the ‘grassroots’ meet, “a unique sports package event” will be unwrapped for fans and athletes…..