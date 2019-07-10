19th P&P Insurance 11-stage set for Saturday

The country’s top wheelsmen will return to the inner circuit of the National Park, Thomas Lands, this Saturday, when they go head-to -head for the crown in the 19th edition of the P&P Insurance 11-stage cycling programme organized by cycling coach, Hassan Mohammed.

Jamaul John won last year’s event in one hour, 16 minutes, 51 seconds but will be faced with a difficult task of retaining the title in the 35-lap feature schoolboys and invitational event.

Among the contenders that vie for the title are Romello Crawford, who has been impressive on the international circuit lately, as well as Linden’s Michael Anthony who clocked in one hour, 20 minutes last weekend to win that event…..