Defending champs Gold is Money confident of repeating

Hubert Pedro, Captain of the Defending Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Champions, Gold is Money, is confident that his team can successfully defend their championship, when the event commences Friday.

In an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport, Pedro said, “We are ready we know that we are one of the best teams even though we have not won many titles. We are one of the teams that much is expected of and going into this, we are fully confident. It’s a format that we play a lot and have much experience. I am very confident and the team is as well in retaining the title.”

Gold is Money secured their maiden Georgetown zone championship, defeating fierce rival and tournament giant Sparta Boss 1-0 in last year’s final…..