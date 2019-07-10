Antarctic Maintenance and Repairs of 110 Third Street, Alberttown yesterday handed over sponsorship of the long jump events to the Jefford Track and Field Classic X organisers ahead of the athletics competition Sunday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Ground, Linden.

Antarctic Maintenance and Repairs, a company that specializes in Air Conditioning, will sponsor the male and female long jump events. Chief Executive Officer of the company, Kent Phillips, is a former high jump champion.

All 30 events scheduled for the day will carry a total purse of $160,000 for both male and female categories with $40,000 going to the winner, $25,000 second place and $15,000 for third place for each event. Memorabilia and medals will accompany each cash prize.

A total of $2 million will be given directly to the athletes while 10 gate prizes will be handed out to patrons and 10 of Guyana’s biggest entertainers are scheduled to perform in what is dubbed a ‘Celebration of 10 years of Athletics Excellence in Guyana’.