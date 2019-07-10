Van Lange, Billingy sweep GTTA U15, 18 Challenge 

Gifted table tennis duo Jonathan Van Lange and Jasmine Billingy were class personified on Monday evening as they swept the boys and girls’ Under-15 and 18 categories at the conclusion of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Challenge at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

The 12-year-old Van Lange, who has been rampant in 2019, served his way to his fifth title. In the final of the boys’ Under-18 category, he overcame an animated Jamal Nicholas 3-1.

Nicholas who seemed intent to curtail Van Lange’s reign led the first set 9-5 but squandered a number of opportunities to close out the match and dropped it 12-10. ….