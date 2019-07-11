Sports

Guinness Greatest of the Streets Georgetown zone launched

Tournament coordinator and Director of Three Peat Promotions Rawle Welch [centre] receives the championship trophy from Colours Representative Creana Damon in the presence of Guinness Brand Executive Lee Baptiste [2nd from left], Referees Coordinator Wayne Griffith [left] and Banks DIH Communications Manager Troy Peters.

The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship was officially launched yesterday during a simple but significant ceremony at the Thirst Park Sports Club.

The competition which commences at the National Cultural Centre tarmac tomorrow  with eight matches, will be played over the duration of seven days.

The first two match days will feature elimination matches with the respective winners progressing to the group stage.

The final elimination night will be staged Saturday.

The overall winner will earn an automatic berth to the National Championship in August…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Guyana’s doubles pair book quarter-final spot

By

Injury forces Gentle out of ITF Junior International Tournament 

By

Ian Jardine off to officiate 48th world title fight in Jamaica

By

Comments

Trending