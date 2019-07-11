Guinness Greatest of the Streets Georgetown zone launched

The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship was officially launched yesterday during a simple but significant ceremony at the Thirst Park Sports Club.

The competition which commences at the National Cultural Centre tarmac tomorrow with eight matches, will be played over the duration of seven days.

The first two match days will feature elimination matches with the respective winners progressing to the group stage.

The final elimination night will be staged Saturday.

The overall winner will earn an automatic berth to the National Championship in August…..