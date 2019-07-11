Sports

Guyana’s doubles pair book quarter-final spot

-Out of medal contention for singles category 

The Guyanese contingent

Both of Guyana’s doubles pair participating in the ongoing 2019 JITIC U14 lawn tennis tournament in the Twin-Island Republic have advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament following first-round wins on Tuesday. 

The Guyanese duo of Vadeanand Resaul and Devine Kalekyezi were among the day’s top performers as they disposed of their Surinamese counterparts 6-2, 6-4 in the boys’ category. Sekai Jones and Saskia Persaud were also triumphant in the girls’ category following their first-round win over their St Lucian rival 6-4, 6-0. 

The Guyanese quartet were unsuccessful in advancing to the medal round in the singles category with their final round loses.  

See Tuesday’s scores below: 

Sekai Jones (GUY) lost to Alexa Lerebours (Dom) (6-3/7-5)

Saskia Peraud (GUY)lost to Cristina Rivera (PUR) (0-4/4-1/10-7)

Devine Kalekyezi (GUY) lost to James Hadden (TTO) (7-5/6-3)

Vadeanand Resaul (GUY) lost to Nathen Martin (TTO) (6-4/6-4)

Boys Doubles (GUY) defeated (SUR)(6-2/6-4)

Girls Doubles (GUY) defeated (LCA)(6-4/6-0)

