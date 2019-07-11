Injury forces Gentle out of ITF Junior International Tournament 

Guyana’s lawn tennis ace Afruica Gentle was forced to retire from her opening round match of the 2019 International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior International Tournament in Jamaica on Tuesday.

Gentle, who just under a week ago captured the Touch Tuina Blue Mountain Caribbean Junior Lawn Tennis Championships in Jamaica, was leading in the deciding third set 2-1 when cramps forced her to forfeit the match.

The Guyanese took the first set 7-6 and lost the second 6-7 against Valeria Schad of the Dominican Republic. ….