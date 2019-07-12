Sports

DeSinco sponsors ‘Guyana’s fittest man’ for Crossfit games

Senior Brand Manager of the Degree Brand, Sarah Savory (right) presented a cheque worth $300,000 to Dillon Mahadeo.

Guyana’s fittest man, Dillon Mahadeo, will be feeling fresh and confident when he competes at the ‘Olympics’ of Crossfit later this month compliments of DeSinco under the Degree brand.

During a presentation ceremony yesterday at Fitness Express, Sarah Savory, the Senior Brand Manager of the Degree brand, presented a cheque worth $300,000 to Mahadeo, which will aid him on his sojourn to the prestigious Reebok CrossFit Games in Wisconsin, USA, later this month.

Said Savory, “We are confident Dillon, just like Degree won’t let us down.”

She added that with innovative technologies designed to keep you feeling fresh and confident, Degree is the world’s leading antiperspirant brand…..

