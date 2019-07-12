G/town leg of Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship kicks off tonight

The most eagerly anticipated zone in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship will commence today, as the Georgetown Zone kicks-off at the National Cultural Center Tarmac with eight elimination matches.

In the opening matches, Trap Squad will oppose LA Ballers at 19:00 hours while Upsetters will battle Albouystown-A at 19:30 hours and North Ruimveldt engages John Street from 20:00 hours.

The fourth feature will pit California Square against Alexander Village from 20:30 hours, with North East La Penitence battling Stabroek Ballers at 21:00 hours and Norton Street opposing Back Circle from 21:30 hours…..