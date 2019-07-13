Billingy a world-beater says France

Former three-time national men’s singles champion Colin France feels that nine-yea-old emerging table tennis maestro Jasmine Billingy has the potential to be a world-beater.

“She is a world-beater,” France said of Billingy who along with Malachi Moore according to reports in another section of the media, will participate at an upcoming International Table Tennis Federation World Hopes training camp in the Dominican Republic.

He added: “I think she can go all the way. She can be one of the best players this country has ever produced. The things she does on the table for her age, her work ethic and her willingness to learn are very encouraging,” France added…..