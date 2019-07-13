Sports

Billingy a world-beater says France

Jasmine Billingy- Possible world-beater according to Coach Colin France (Royston Alkins)

Former three-time national men’s singles champion Colin France feels that nine-yea-old emerging table tennis maestro Jasmine Billingy has the potential to be a world-beater.

“She is a world-beater,” France said of Billingy who along with Malachi Moore according to reports in another section of the media, will participate at an upcoming International Table Tennis Federation World Hopes training camp in the Dominican Republic.

He added: “I think she can go all the way. She can be one of the best players this country has ever produced. The things she does on the table for her age, her work ethic and her willingness to learn are very encouraging,” France added…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Second elimination round on tonight

By

Singh grabs three medals at archery competition

By

Guyana U17s searching for first win in final match

By

Comments

Trending