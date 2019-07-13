Guyana U17s searching for first win in final match

The Guyana under-17 cricket team will look to cap off their disappointing Cricket West Indies “Future Stars” U17 Regional tournament with a victory when they come up against the Leeward Islands today at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy ground.

Guyana’s pathetic displays have seen them condemned to the bottom-of-the-table following up their losses to Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados in the opening rounds with defeats at the hands of Windward Islands and Jamaica respectively.

Guyana were blown away in an 85-run defeat to Windward Islands in a rain-affected contest. At Gilbert Park, Windwards batted first, posting 126-6 when rain interrupted the contest and forced the match to be reduced to a 25 overs affair. Guyana was set a revised target of 150 but struggled to keep up with the scoring rate, eventually closing on 65-7. Chaitram Balgobin top scored with 27 not out including three sixes and one four…..