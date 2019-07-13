Lady Jags plays Bermuda today

Lady Jaguars head-coach Dr. Ivan Joseph said yesterday that the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Qualifiers which commence today will be utilized as an avenue to start the rebuilding of the women’s programme.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday at the Ramada Hotel, Dr. Joseph stated, “Our expectation and hope is that it’s part of rebuilding our programme, we will be hopeful to place in the top two to our forward what we call momentum as we continue to build our programme.”

He added, “Part of the necessary foundation blocks for us to move forward is to get more competitions. I don’t think you can get to the national level pool where you are in that hunt to win unless you have some qualifications so you don’t show up starry eyed.”….