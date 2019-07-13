Second elimination round on tonight

The Burnham Court on Carmichael and Middle Streets will come alive tonight when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship resumes with the second elimination round.

Rising Stars will do battle with Good-Over-Evil at 19:00hrs in the opening match, with Ol-Stool Ballers tackling Sophia-A at 19:30hrs and Albouystown-B opposing Berlin from 20:00hrs.

In the fourth fixture, Kingston will match skills with Broad Street from 20:30hrs, while Bent Street engage Charlotte Street at 21:00hrs and Future Stars face-off with Sophia United from 21:30hrs…..