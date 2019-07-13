Sports

Singh grabs three medals at archery competition

-Director of Sport gives him fourth

Robert Singh receives his Medal of Acknowledgement from Director of Sport Christopher Jones.

Robert Singh, who captured three medals at the recent third annual Caribbean Beginners and Developmental archery championships, was the recipient of a fourth from Director of Sport Christopher Jones.

According to a press release, Jones bestowed the gold medal of acknowledgment on Archer for outstanding achievement in at the competition in the Dominican Republic last month.

The special presentation ceremony, organized by the National Sports Commission, was held Tuesday and was attended by Secretary-General Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon and Head Coach/Director of Archery Guyana Nicholas Hing.

