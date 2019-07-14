Defending champ Gold is Money advances

Defending champion Gold is Money, along with traditional giants Sparta Boss, Back Circle and North East La Penitence secured wins when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship commenced on Friday.
Another large crowd descended on the National Cultural Centre tarmac to witness Gold is Money downing Globe Yard 2-0 in the feature clash of the night.
Recent acquisition Jermin Junior and Michael Pedro scored following a scoreless first half in the 13th and 17th minute each…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments