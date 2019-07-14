Sports

Defending champ Gold is Money advances

Hubert Pedro of defending champion Gold is Money initiating an attacking play against Globe Yard at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship.
Defending champion Gold is Money, along with  traditional giants Sparta Boss, Back Circle and North East La Penitence secured wins when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship commenced on Friday.

 Another large crowd descended on the National Cultural Centre tarmac to witness Gold is Money downing Globe Yard 2-0 in the feature clash of the night.

 Recent acquisition Jermin Junior and Michael Pedro scored following a scoreless first half in the 13th and 17th minute each…..

