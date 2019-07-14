Escape solo act hands Grant-Stuart victory

A gutsy solo escape with two laps to go by Walter Grant-Stuart was enough to win him yesterday’s feature 35-lap event of the P&P Insurance Brokers 11-race programme.

The one armed wheelsman bested 20 of the nation’s best cyclists, his bravery earning him the spoils in one hour and 17 minutes in perfect conditions for racing in the National Park.

Grant-Stuart led Michael Anthony who out sprinted the remnants of the peloton and Romello Crawford who had a late push onto the podium. ….