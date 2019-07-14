Guyana’s quest to regain regional supremacy begins today

The 2019 Caribbean Area Squash Association Junior championship gets underway today in Trinidad and Tobago with Guyana squarely focused on regaining the team’s overall title.

The quest for championship glory is anticipated on the back of Guyana’s 12-year dominance in the junior event which was widely chronicled before it came to an end in 2016 when Barbados dethroned the South Americans at home.

Since then, the Guyanese have been keen to reverse their fortunes. So much so that coach Carl Ince, who has been working closely with the group, called for a replica of the “hunger for success displayed in years gone by.”….