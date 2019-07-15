Barbados retain title after washout

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Barbados retained their CWI Under-17 title even though rain wrecked their final round match against Jamaica on Saturday.

Playing at Gilbert Park, only nine overs were possible in the title decider with Barbados reaching 29 for one, before the inclement weather ended the contest prematurely.

The defending champions, who played unbeaten, finished top of the standings on 17.9 points, ahead of Jamaica who ended on 15.1 points.

Rain also ruined the fixture between Leeward Islands and Guyana at the National Cricket Centre, also forcing a no-result. Sent in, the Leewards had reached 26 for one after 7.1 overs before players were driven from the field.

The weather also played a key role in the contest at the Brian Lara Stadium as Windward Islands tied with hosts Trinidad and Tobago in a dramatic finish.

Chasing a revised target of 116, the Windwards finished on 115 for five off their allotted 28 overs, with Teddy Bishop hitting 48 and opener Divonne Joseph getting 33.

The pair put on 73 for the second wicket after the Windwards had lost Mickel Riviere for two with four on the board in the second over.

Once they were separated, however, the Windwards lost their way and just missed out on their second victory of the campaign.

Earlier, T&T, opting to bat bat first, finished on 93 for five off 29.5 overs after rain once again intervened.

Opener Aaron Bankay top-scored with 41 not out, adding 26 for the first wicket with Jeremiah Cruickshank (7) and a further 45 for the second wicket with Kyle Roopchand (18).

Leewards finished third with 13.3 points, T&T were fourth on 11.5 points while Windwards were one from bottom on 8.5 points.

Guyana, who finished winless after losing their first four games, were last on 3.1 points.