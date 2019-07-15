Former champs through to group playoffs

Former champions Queen Street Tiger Bay, Leopold Street and Broad Street along with Albouystown-B, Sophia and Future Stars secured their group stage berths, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship continued on Saturday.

Played at the Burnham Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets, Queen Street Tiger Bay overcame a gritty Smythe Street outfit 3-1 in front of a large crowd.

Solomon Austin handed Tiger Bay the lead in the third minute, before sealing the win with a ‘Guinness Goal [GG] [a goal scored in the final three minutes counts as two] in the 18th minute…..