Junior CASA: Guyanese top guns into semis

Shomari Wiltshire, Abosaide Cadogan, Kirsten Gomes and Michael Alphonso are among a number of Guyanese players who secured semifinal places after recording success on the opening day of the 2019 Caribbean Area Squash Association Junior championship yesterday in Trinidad and Tobago.

Wiltshire who received a first-round bye accounted for Jamaican Sebastian Levy in the quarters 11-4, 11-2, 11-4 in their under – 17 encounter.

Samuel Ince- Carvalhal another Guyanese contesting the under-17 category, was also successful in securing one of the last-four spots after he defeated Charlie Riker of Bermuda. ….