Poor execution, weak batting led to bottom-of-the-table finish

Skipper of the Guyana Under-17 cricket team Sheldon Charles has blamed poor batting and execution for the team’s performance at the just-concluded Regional tournament.

Guyana for first time finished at the bottom-of-the-table, unable to register a victory after losing four matches and suffering a washed out last round contest.

There has been heavy criticism from the public about the selection policies with players reportedly earning spots in the side despite poor performances in the local competition while players who had done better were overlooked…..