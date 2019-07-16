Sports

Guinness group stage matches set to commence Friday

Flashback-Gold is Money celebrating with their fans after successfully clinching their maiden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown title.
Flashback-Gold is Money celebrating with their fans after successfully clinching their maiden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown title.

Following two nights of thrilling elimination matches, the group stage in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship commences on Friday at the National Cultural Center Tarmac.

The 16 winning teams, including defending champions Gold is Money, have been divided into  groups of four as they battle for quarterfinal places.

The top two finishers from each group will advance…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Edwards takes five, Rawlins hits maiden first class hundred

By

British PM May hosts victorious England cricket team

By

Awarding six overthrows in final over an ‘error’ by umpires, claims Taufel

By

Comments

Trending