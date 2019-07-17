Sports

Junior CASA: Four taste gold!

—Gomes outclasses Suleman to lift GU13 title; Cadogan wins first C/bean title; Wiltshire, Alphonso win back-to-back titles 

Guyana’s Golden quartet! From left Kirsten Gomes, Michael Alphonso, Shomari Wiltshire and Abosaide Cadogan.
Team Guyana walked away with four gold medals yesterday at the end of the singles competition of the 2019 Caribbean Area Squash Association Junior Championship in Trinidad and Tobago.

The day, however, from all accounts, belonged to the laidback Kirsten Gomes who recorded a come from behind win to dethrone Bajan Sumairaa Suleman, the girls’ U15 defending champion. 

It appeared all over bar the shouting for Gomes, who dropped the first two sets 4-11, 5-11 as Suleman, who has had the wood on her in the past, seemed set to make it her third title in a row…..

