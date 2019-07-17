Moore backing his charges to pull off second `Three-Peat’

Guyana Under – 19 Coach Julian Moore is almost certain that the five-time defending champions in the one – day version of Cricket West Indies regional U19 championships can record its sixth consecutive regional under – 19 one day title.

“By nature, I’m a confident person so I’ll be confident regardless, but to be honest we have a very good chance.

“We have experience and the talent… there were encouraging signs during the under – 19 Inter-County-tournament so we are very upbeat about the tournament and what’s to come,” Moore, who enjoyed success with the team in 2017 and 2018 said. Commenting on the expanse of talent in the squad of 18, Moore explained that beyond their natural talent, the shortlisted players are quite experienced, having been around for quite some time. ….