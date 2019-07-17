Sports

`Play hard, play with no fear’

— Chelsea Edghill on Pan Am games 

Chelsea Edghill is looking to win a medal at the upcoming Pan Am Games.
One of Guyana’s leading ladies in the realm of table tennis, Chelsea Edghill, is keen on being more than a passing feature at the upcoming Pam American Games in Lima, Peru. 

Edghill, who is the lone Guyanese table tennis player to qualify for the games, is set to make her debut at the event a memorable one in that it is her goal to medal. 

“Heading into the Pan American Games is new territory for me and for Guyana and the mindset is to play hard, play with no fear and to give of my best,” the young woman revealed to Stabroek Sports adding that… “It’s everyone’s goal of getting a medal at the games.” ….

