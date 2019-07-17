Sports

Players were not fit enough says Bailey

Guyana Under-17 coach, Orin Bailey
Guyana Under-17 coach, Orin Bailey

Guyana’s win-less campaign in the Cricket West Indies Future Stars Under-17 regional tournament came as a result of weak batting and lack of preparation says coach of the side, Orin Bailey.

Guyana finished last ending with four losses and a washed out game at the competition held in Trinidad earlier this month.

Speaking with Stabroek Sport, Bailey said: “Basically the 14 guys that made up the team were intimidated by the opponents and they went into the tournament with little preparation.”….

