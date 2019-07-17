Players were not fit enough says Bailey

Guyana’s win-less campaign in the Cricket West Indies Future Stars Under-17 regional tournament came as a result of weak batting and lack of preparation says coach of the side, Orin Bailey.
Guyana finished last ending with four losses and a washed out game at the competition held in Trinidad earlier this month.
Speaking with Stabroek Sport, Bailey said: “Basically the 14 guys that made up the team were intimidated by the opponents and they went into the tournament with little preparation.”….
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments