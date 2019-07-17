Romalho wins second GuyanaNRA Record Shoot

Rifle shooter Leo Romalho staved off a strong challenge from Sherwin Felicien to win his second Guyana National Rifle Association Record Shoot in as many weeks.

Romalho and Felicien each recorded 116 points but Romalho shot seven V-bulls to Felicien’s five at the event held at the Timehri Rifle Ranges, Yarrowkabra, Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Two possible were recorded on the day, veteran Ransford Goodluck recorded one at the 300-yard range (50.5).

Incidentally, Goodluck ended with nine V-bulls, the most on day, 9. The other possible was recorded by Felicien at the 500-yard rane where he shot 35.0.