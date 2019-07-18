New Era Entertainment/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tournament launched

The 6th annual New Era Entertainment/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tournament was launched yesterday at the latter’s Lombard Street headquarters.
The event, which is set to commence on July 26th at the Mackenzie Sports Club [MSC] hard-court, Linden, will feature 18 teams divided into four groups.
Group-A consists of West Side Ballers, Nutt-man All-Stars, LA Ballers and Hard-Knocks, while Young Achievers, Capital Strikers, Germans United and West Side Connection comprises group-B….
