Sports

New Era Entertainment/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tournament launched

New Era Entertainment Co-Director Aubrey Major Jr [2nd from left] receives the sponsorship cheque from Managing Director of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Nazar Mohamed in the presence of Kenrick Noel [left], Shareef Major [2nd from right] and Ansa McAl representative Jamal Baird [right].
New Era Entertainment Co-Director Aubrey Major Jr [2nd from left] receives the sponsorship cheque from Managing Director of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Nazar Mohamed in the presence of Kenrick Noel [left], Shareef Major [2nd from right] and Ansa McAl representative Jamal Baird [right].

The 6th annual  New Era Entertainment/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tournament was launched yesterday at the latter’s Lombard Street headquarters.

The event, which is set to commence on July 26th at the Mackenzie Sports Club [MSC] hard-court, Linden, will feature 18 teams divided into four groups.

Group-A consists of West Side Ballers, Nutt-man All-Stars, LA Ballers and Hard-Knocks, while Young Achievers, Capital Strikers, Germans United and West Side Connection comprises group-B….

Around the Web

More in Sports

`Guinness’ matches for Berlin Tarmac

By

R&D Engineering support for Jefford Classic

By

Stage set for Kennard’s Post-Emancipation meet

By

Comments

Trending