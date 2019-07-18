R&D Engineering support for Jefford Classic

R&D Engineering Inc. yesterday handed over its support for the upcoming Jefford Track and Field Classic X scheduled for August 11 at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Ground.

Founder of the Classic, Edison Jefford, thanked the construction company for its support, indicating that the gesture will sponsor the Masters Male 60m and one other event.

Jefford said that the cash incentives will go directly to the athletes as opposed to the clubs. ….