Sports

Junior CASA: Guyana finishes with gold and bronze in teams’ categories 

—Barbados reclaim overall title, Guyana finishes second 

Part of Guyana’s delegation with their spoils.
Guyana’s boys’ team copped gold on the final day of the 2019 Caribbean Area Squash Association Junior Championship in Trinidad and Tobago after completing a 4-1 win over eventual overall winners Barbados.  However, Guyana’s win did not prevent the two-time defending champions from completing their hat-trick in the teams’ overall category. 

The females, on the other hand, disposed of their Bermuda counterparts 4-1 to take bronze in their third-place bout. 

Singles gold medallist Kirsten Gomes and Abosaide Cadogan led the way with 3-0 wins over Celian Roberson and Abigail Brewer while Makeda Harding and Madison Fernandes received walkovers.  Beau Fernandes, though, surrendered the lone Guyanese match, falling 2-3 against Taliah Wade. 

