Sports

Lady Jags advance after 2-0 defeat of St Lucia

Lady Jaguars Nailah Rowe about to celebrate after scoring the second goal against St. Lucia at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora in the CONCACAF Women’s U20 Qualifiers Friday. (Orlando Charles photo)
The Lady Jaguars Friday night defeated St Lucia 2-0 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora in their CONCACAF Women’s U20 championships to seal a place in the next round.

The clash, a meeting of the two undefeated sides, saw Guyana winning that matchup in front of a sizable viewership.

Local star Tiandi Smith and Nailah Rowe recorded goals in the 19th and 73rd minute respectively to secure Guyana’s third consecutive win, following identical results against Bermuda and Antigua and Barbuda…..

