Gold is Money suffers first defeat

Defending champion Gold is Money suffered their first loss while Sparta Boss, Leopold Street, Albouystown-B and Tiger Bay sealed their places in the knockout round when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ Georgetown Championship group round continued on Saturday.

The historic return to the Berlin tarmac after a 10-year absence was well supported by the surrounding environs as hundreds swarmed to the venue and witnessed several thrilling matches.

The highlight of the evening was the unlikely result as Gold is Money went down to previous winner Broad Street 4-3 on penalty kicks, after regulation time ended scoreless…..